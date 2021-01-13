Zumiez (ZUMZ) Gets a Hold Rating from Pivotal Research

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Hold rating on Zumiez (ZUMZ), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.93, close to its 52-week high of $44.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 66.5% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zumiez with a $41.33 average price target.

Based on Zumiez’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $271 million and net profit of $29.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $264 million and had a net profit of $19.18 million.

Zumiez, Inc. engages in retailing apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. It also offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates under the Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D. Campion on July 3, 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, WA.