Zumiez (ZUMZ) Gets a Hold Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Zumiez (ZUMZ) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.97, close to its 52-week high of $38.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 64.7% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zumiez is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.33.

Zumiez’s market cap is currently $936.1M and has a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZUMZ in relation to earlier this year.

Zumiez, Inc. engages in retailing apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. It also offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates under the Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D. Campion on July 3, 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, WA.