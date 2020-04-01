Zumiez (ZUMZ) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Zumiez (ZUMZ), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 41.6% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Chromadex.

Zumiez has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.40.

Based on Zumiez’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $329 million and net profit of $37.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $305 million and had a net profit of $29.61 million.

Zumiez, Inc. engages in retailing apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. It also offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates under the Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D. Campion on July 3, 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, WA.