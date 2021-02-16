Zscaler (ZS) Receives a New Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Zscaler (ZS) received a Buy rating and a $250.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $226.48, close to its 52-week high of $228.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Zscaler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $213.30.

The company has a one-year high of $228.38 and a one-year low of $35.00. Currently, Zscaler has an average volume of 2.36M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZS in relation to earlier this year.

Zscaler, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It operates through the United States and Rest of the World geographical segments. It offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K. Kailash in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.