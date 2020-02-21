Zscaler (ZS) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Zscaler (ZS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 72.0% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Zscaler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.87, implying a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $89.54 and a one-year low of $40.05. Currently, Zscaler has an average volume of 2.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zscaler, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It operates through the United States and Rest of the World geographical segments. It offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K. Kailash in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.