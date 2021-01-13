Zscaler (ZS) Gets a Buy Rating from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Tal Liani from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Zscaler (ZS), with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $209.96, close to its 52-week high of $212.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Liani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Liani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Zscaler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $208.94, representing a -0.2% downside. In a report issued on January 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Zscaler’s market cap is currently $27.63B and has a P/E ratio of -169.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 60.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZS in relation to earlier this year.

Zscaler, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It operates through the United States and Rest of the World geographical segments. It offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K. Kailash in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.