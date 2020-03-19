Zovio (ZVO) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Zovio (ZVO), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.51, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.0% and a 29.0% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zovio with a $10.00 average price target.

Based on Zovio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.42 million.

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students.