Zovio (ZVO) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Zovio (ZVO) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 46.4% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zovio with a $10.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.24 and a one-year low of $1.08. Currently, Zovio has an average volume of 388.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZVO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.