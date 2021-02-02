Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Howard Kim- February 2, 2021, 6:26 AM EDT

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 72.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zosano Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.75.

Based on Zosano Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.86 million.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. It offers Qtrypta, a drug used orally and nasally to effectively and safely treat acute migraine. The company was founded in January 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

