Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett maintained a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) on May 27 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 47.6% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zosano Pharma with a $2.17 average price target, representing a 153.8% upside. In a report issued on May 17, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.06 and a one-year low of $0.33. Currently, Zosano Pharma has an average volume of 2.94M.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. It offers Qtrypta, a drug used orally and nasally to effectively and safely treat acute migraine. The company was founded in January 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.