ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Receives a Buy from Stephens

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.86.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 77.6% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Vonage Holdings, and Everbridge.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ZoomInfo Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.85, a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.40 and a one-year low of $30.83. Currently, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average volume of 2.33M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZI in relation to earlier this year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a cloud-based platform for sales and marketing teams. It provides information on the organizations and professionals of the target company. The services provided are contact & company search, buyer intent, social selling, web research, website visitor tracking, lead enrichment, database management, campaign optimization, webform optimizations, and others. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.