ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and RBC Capital gave ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Brian Peterson assigned a Buy rating to ZoomInfo Technologies yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 72.3% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and Manhattan Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ZoomInfo Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.08, which is a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $153 million and net profit of $3.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $102 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.6 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a cloud-based platform for sales and marketing teams. It provides information on the organizations and professionals of the target company. The services provided are contact & company search, buyer intent, social selling, web research, website visitor tracking, lead enrichment, database management, campaign optimization, webform optimizations, and others. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.

