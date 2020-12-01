Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Hold rating to Zoom Video Communications (ZM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $478.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.2% and a 76.5% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Cambium Networks, and Arista Networks.

Zoom Video Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $487.17, a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 22, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

Zoom Video Communications’ market cap is currently $126.2B and has a P/E ratio of 597.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 114.87.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations. It focuses on customer and employee happiness, a video-first cloud architecture, recognized market leadership, viral demand, an efficient go-to-market strategy, and robust customer support. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.