Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Christine Brown- November 30, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Hold rating to Zoom Video Communications (ZM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $478.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.2% and a 76.5% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Cambium Networks, and Arista Networks.

Zoom Video Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $487.17, a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 22, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zoom Video Communications’ market cap is currently $126.2B and has a P/E ratio of 597.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 114.87.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations. It focuses on customer and employee happiness, a video-first cloud architecture, recognized market leadership, viral demand, an efficient go-to-market strategy, and robust customer support. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts