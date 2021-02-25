Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst William Power maintained a Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZM) yesterday and set a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $378.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 72.7% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Vonage Holdings, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoom Video Communications with a $476.28 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $588.84 and a one-year low of $97.02. Currently, Zoom Video Communications has an average volume of 6.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations. It focuses on customer and employee happiness, a video-first cloud architecture, recognized market leadership, viral demand, an efficient go-to-market strategy, and robust customer support. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More on ZM: