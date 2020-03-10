Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Receives a Buy from Bernstein

In a report issued on March 5, Zane Chrane from Bernstein reiterated a Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZM), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Chrane is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 81.3% success rate. Chrane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, Autodesk, and Dropbox.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.00, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $129.83 and a one-year low of $36.00. Currently, Zoom Video Communications has an average volume of 5.28M.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations.

