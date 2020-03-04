Zoom Video Communications (ZM): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams assigned a Buy rating to Zoom Video Communications (ZM) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.80, close to its 52-week high of $121.93.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 67.7% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Everbridge, and Smartsheet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.00, representing a -22.4% downside. In a report issued on February 26, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Zoom Video Communications’ market cap is currently $32.47B and has a P/E ratio of 2307.86. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 42.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations.

