Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Richard Valera assigned a Buy rating to Zoom Video Communications (ZM) today and set a price target of $440.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $325.10, close to its 52-week high of $325.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 65.2% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Altair Engineering, and Vonage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoom Video Communications with a $289.84 average price target, representing a -4.7% downside. In a report issued on August 17, KeyBanc also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications’ market cap is currently $91.71B and has a P/E ratio of 1662.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 93.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 156 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZM in relation to earlier this year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations. It focuses on customer and employee happiness, a video-first cloud architecture, recognized market leadership, viral demand, an efficient go-to-market strategy, and robust customer support. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

