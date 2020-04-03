Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZM) today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.9% success rate. Valera covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Cadence Design, and Audiocodes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.44, representing a -9.5% downside. In a report issued on March 30, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Zoom Video Communications’ market cap is currently $34.02B and has a P/E ratio of 1289.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 45.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZM in relation to earlier this year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations. It focuses on customer and employee happiness, a video-first cloud architecture, recognized market leadership, viral demand, an efficient go-to-market strategy, and robust customer support. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

