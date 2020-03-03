Zogenix (ZGNX) Receives a Hold from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Hold rating on Zogenix (ZGNX) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.8% and a 27.5% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Palatin Technologies.

Zogenix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.25.

The company has a one-year high of $57.22 and a one-year low of $18.27. Currently, Zogenix has an average volume of 948.3K.

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include ZX008 and Relday.

