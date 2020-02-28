Zogenix (ZGNX) Receives a Buy from William Blair

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix (ZGNX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.49, close to its 52-week low of $18.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 39.7% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Zogenix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.25, implying a 127.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Based on Zogenix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $290 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.43 million.

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include ZX008 and Relday.

