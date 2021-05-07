Zogenix (ZGNX) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Zogenix (ZGNX), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.53, close to its 52-week low of $16.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.9% and a 30.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Magenta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zogenix with a $52.50 average price target.

Based on Zogenix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.5 million and GAAP net loss of $70.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.95 million and had a GAAP net loss of $56.06 million.

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include ZX008 and Relday. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L. Garner, Roger L. Hawley, Bret E. Megargel, Jonathan M. N. Rigby, Scott L. Glenn, and John J. Turanin on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

