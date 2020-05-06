Zogenix (ZGNX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and Mizuho Securities gave Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Carl Byrnes reiterated a Buy rating on Zogenix today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -19.7% and a 24.3% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zogenix with a $48.88 average price target, implying an 82.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Based on Zogenix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.95 million and GAAP net loss of $56.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZGNX in relation to earlier this year.

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include ZX008 and Relday. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L. Garner, Roger L. Hawley, Bret E. Megargel, Jonathan M. N. Rigby, Scott L. Glenn, and John J. Turanin on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.