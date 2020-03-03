Zogenix (ZGNX) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix (ZGNX) today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.8% and a 34.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zogenix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.25, implying a 103.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Zogenix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $56.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.43 million.

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include ZX008 and Relday.

