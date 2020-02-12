Zoetis (ZTS) Receives a Hold from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Ryskin reiterated a Hold rating on Zoetis (ZTS) today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.03, close to its 52-week high of $144.35.

Zoetis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.75.

Based on Zoetis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion and net profit of $433 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.56 billion and had a net profit of $345 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZTS in relation to earlier this year.

Zoetis, Inc. discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.