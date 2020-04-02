Zoetis (ZTS) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger maintained a Hold rating on Zoetis (ZTS) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $114.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 39.9% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health Companies, and Horizon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoetis with a $144.75 average price target, which is a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Based on Zoetis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion and net profit of $384 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.56 billion and had a net profit of $345 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZTS in relation to earlier this year.

Zoetis, Inc. discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The company operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The company provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals. Zoetis was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.