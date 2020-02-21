Zix (ZIXI) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Zix (ZIXI), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 64.5% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Uber Technologies, and Tenable Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on Zix is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Zix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZIXI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Dave Robertson, the VP of ZIXI sold 80,000 shares for a total of $591,708.

Zix Corp. provides an email encryption and security solutions. Its services enable the use of secure email for sensitive information exchange primarily in the healthcare, financial services, insurance and government sectors. The company products include Zixencrypt, Zixprotech, Zixmail, Zixarchive and Zixone.