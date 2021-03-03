Zix (ZIXI) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Zix (ZIXI), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 63.1% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zix with a $12.00 average price target, which is a 61.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.37 and a one-year low of $2.84. Currently, Zix has an average volume of 659.5K.

Zix Corp. provides an email encryption and security solutions. Its services enable the use of secure email for sensitive information exchange primarily in the healthcare, financial services, insurance and government sectors. The company products include Zixencrypt, Zixprotech, Zixmail, Zixarchive and Zixone. Zix Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.