Zix (ZIXI) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

In a report issued on April 21, Nick Yako from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Zix (ZIXI), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.88, close to its 52-week high of $9.46.

Yako has an average return of 4.4% when recommending Zix.

According to TipRanks.com, Yako is ranked #461 out of 7271 analysts.

Zix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.33, representing a 31.9% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Zix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $54.84 million and GAAP net loss of $725K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.83 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.6 million.

Zix Corp. provides an email encryption and security solutions. Its services enable the use of secure email for sensitive information exchange primarily in the healthcare, financial services, insurance and government sectors. The company products include Zixencrypt, Zixprotech, Zixmail, Zixarchive and Zixone. Zix Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

