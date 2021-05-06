Zix (ZIXI) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating on Zix (ZIXI) today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.88, a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.37 and a one-year low of $5.07. Currently, Zix has an average volume of 655.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZIXI in relation to earlier this year.

Zix Corp. provides an email encryption and security solutions. Its services enable the use of secure email for sensitive information exchange primarily in the healthcare, financial services, insurance and government sectors. The company products include Zixencrypt, Zixprotech, Zixmail, Zixarchive and Zixone. Zix Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.