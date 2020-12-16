Zix (ZIXI) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi reiterated a Buy rating on Zix (ZIXI) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 64.4% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zix with a $12.00 average price target.

Zix’s market cap is currently $430.3M and has a P/E ratio of -26.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.54.

Zix Corp. provides an email encryption and security solutions. Its services enable the use of secure email for sensitive information exchange primarily in the healthcare, financial services, insurance and government sectors. The company products include Zixencrypt, Zixprotech, Zixmail, Zixarchive and Zixone. Zix Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.