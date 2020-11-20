Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Jason Carr- November 20, 2020, 4:07 AM EDT

In a report issued on May 29, David Novak from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 31.8% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Knight Therapeutics, and Leap Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ziopharm Oncology with a $5.50 average price target, which is a 106.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.61 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Ziopharm Oncology has an average volume of 1.78M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of a diverse portfolio of cancer therapies. It focuses on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ novel gene expression, control, and cell technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts