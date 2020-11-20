Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report issued on May 29, David Novak from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 31.8% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Knight Therapeutics, and Leap Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ziopharm Oncology with a $5.50 average price target, which is a 106.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.61 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Ziopharm Oncology has an average volume of 1.78M.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of a diverse portfolio of cancer therapies. It focuses on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ novel gene expression, control, and cell technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.