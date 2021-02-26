Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Howard Kim- February 26, 2021, 8:23 AM EDT

Raymond James analyst David Novak maintained a Buy rating on Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 60.0% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Leap Therapeutics, and Zymeworks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ziopharm Oncology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

Ziopharm Oncology’s market cap is currently $996.5M and has a P/E ratio of -13.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.99.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of a diverse portfolio of cancer therapies. It focuses on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ novel gene expression, control, and cell technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

