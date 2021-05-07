Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Brian Anderson- May 7, 2021, 7:59 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, David Novak from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 30.5% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Knight Therapeutics, and Leap Therapeutics.

Ziopharm Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

The company has a one-year high of $5.95 and a one-year low of $2.06. Currently, Ziopharm Oncology has an average volume of 2.18M.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of a diverse portfolio of cancer therapies. It focuses on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ novel gene expression, control, and cell technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

