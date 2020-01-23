Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) on January 21 and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 64.3% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Old National Bancorp Capital, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Columbia Banking System.

Zions Bancorporation National Association has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.89, representing a 15.0% upside. In a report issued on January 6, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s market cap is currently $8.15B and has a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 146 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZION in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Scott Mclean, the President of ZION sold 44,706 shares for a total of $2,289,392.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking. The company was founded in April 1955 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.