Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

In a report issued on May 4, Pito Chickering from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $171.06, close to its 52-week high of $180.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Chickering is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 71.8% success rate. Chickering covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International, and Option Care Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zimmer Biomet Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $190.75.

The company has a one-year high of $180.36 and a one-year low of $108.78. Currently, Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an average volume of 1.15M.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is a musculoskeletal healthcare company. The company engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing orthopedic reconstructive products; biologics, sports medicine, extremities and trauma products; spine, dental implants, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; and related surgical products.