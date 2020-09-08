Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report issued on August 31, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $139.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings with a $148.17 average price target, implying a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ market cap is currently $28.95B and has a P/E ratio of 873.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.77.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

