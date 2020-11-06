Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Raymond James gave Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BTIG. Analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $138.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 53.0% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings with a $159.54 average price target, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ market cap is currently $28.85B and has a P/E ratio of 852.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.60.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.