Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and BTIG gave Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Zimmer Biomet Holdings today and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 50.5% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.68, implying a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ market cap is currently $26.54B and has a P/E ratio of 70.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZBH in relation to earlier this year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.