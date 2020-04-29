Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs gave Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings today and set a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 56.7% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zimmer Biomet Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $144.55, implying a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ market cap is currently $23.71B and has a P/E ratio of 21.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.43.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.