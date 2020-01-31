Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and SunTrust Robinson gave Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Michael Matson maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings today and set a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $151.18, close to its 52-week high of $152.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 64.6% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Merit Medical Systems, and Wright Medical Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings with a $163.27 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $152.43 and a one-year low of $111.17. Currently, Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an average volume of 896.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZBH in relation to earlier this year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.