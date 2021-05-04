Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and Needham gave Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Jason Wittes assigned a Buy rating to Zimmer Biomet Holdings today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.50, close to its 52-week high of $180.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 62.4% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphatec Holdings, Globus Medical, and Stereotaxis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings with a $184.64 average price target, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $185.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $180.36 and a one-year low of $108.78. Currently, Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an average volume of 1.14M.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is a musculoskeletal healthcare company. The company engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing orthopedic reconstructive products; biologics, sports medicine, extremities and trauma products; spine, dental implants, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; and related surgical products.