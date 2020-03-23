Zillow Group (ZG) Receives a Buy from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Zillow Group (ZG), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 51.2% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Zillow Group with a $56.44 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.96 and a one-year low of $18.65. Currently, Zillow Group has an average volume of 847.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZG in relation to earlier this year.

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment.