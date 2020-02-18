Zillow Group (ZG) Receives a Buy from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Zillow Group (ZG), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.68, close to its 52-week high of $52.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 70.2% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, GoDaddy, and trivago.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zillow Group with a $48.50 average price target.

Based on Zillow Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $64.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $97.68 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. The company operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment.