Zillow Group (ZG) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Zillow Group (ZG), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -26.1% and a 16.4% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Leaf Group, and Facebook.

Zillow Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $55.50, representing an 111.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $66.96 and a one-year low of $18.65. Currently, Zillow Group has an average volume of 856K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment.