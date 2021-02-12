Zillow Group Class C (Z) Gets a Hold Rating from Susquehanna

In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna from Susquehanna maintained a Hold rating on Zillow Group Class C (Z), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $194.00, close to its 52-week high of $198.49.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zillow Group Class C with a $178.67 average price target, representing a -3.2% downside. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zillow Group Class C’s market cap is currently $45.14B and has a P/E ratio of -113.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of Z in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zillow Inc provides vital information about homes, real estate listings & mortgages through its website & mobile applications, enabling homeowners, buyers, sellers etc to connect with real estate & mortgage professionals best suited to meet their needs.