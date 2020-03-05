Zendesk (ZEN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Zendesk (ZEN), with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 82.1% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SPS Commerce, Liveperson, and BlackLine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zendesk with a $98.36 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $94.89 and a one-year low of $62.39. Currently, Zendesk has an average volume of 1.58M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 228 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZEN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Mikkel Svane, the Chair and CEO of ZEN bought 48,500 shares for a total of $461,720.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.