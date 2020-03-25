Zendesk (ZEN) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Buy rating on Zendesk (ZEN) today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 61.4% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, PROS Holdings, and Veeva Systems.

Zendesk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.08, implying a 40.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $94.89 and a one-year low of $50.23. Currently, Zendesk has an average volume of 2.05M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 229 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZEN in relation to earlier this year.

Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update. Its also features ticketing system; community forums; help desk software; IT help desk; security; and tech specs. The company was founded by Mikkel Asger Svane, Morten Primdahl and Alexander Aghassipour in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

