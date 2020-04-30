Zebra Tech (ZBRA) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster downgraded Zebra Tech (ZBRA) to Hold today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $244.97, close to its 52-week high of $260.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Coster has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.8% and a 42.4% success rate. Coster covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, Motorola Solutions, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zebra Tech with a $239.75 average price target, which is a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $217.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zebra Tech’s market cap is currently $13B and has a P/E ratio of 22.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -11.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZBRA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Andrew Ludwick, a Director at ZBRA bought 6,000 shares for a total of $160,800.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications. It also provides services such as maintenance, technical support, repair, managed and professional services, including cloud-based subscriptions. It operates through the following two segments: Asset Intelligence & Tracking (AIT) and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility (EVM). The AIT segment comprises of barcode and card printing, location solutions, supplies, and services. The EVM segment comprises of mobile computing, data capture, and RFID. The company was founded by Edward L. Kaplan and Gerhard Cless in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.