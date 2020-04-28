Zebra Tech (ZBRA) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on Zebra Tech (ZBRA) today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $228.48.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zebra Tech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $224.25.

The company has a one-year high of $260.40 and a one-year low of $150.06. Currently, Zebra Tech has an average volume of 574.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZBRA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Andrew Ludwick, a Director at ZBRA bought 6,000 shares for a total of $160,800.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications. It also provides services such as maintenance, technical support, repair, managed and professional services, including cloud-based subscriptions. It operates through the following two segments: Asset Intelligence & Tracking (AIT) and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility (EVM). The AIT segment comprises of barcode and card printing, location solutions, supplies, and services. The EVM segment comprises of mobile computing, data capture, and RFID. The company was founded by Edward L. Kaplan and Gerhard Cless in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.