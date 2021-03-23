Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 46.4% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zealand Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00, implying a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Zealand Pharma’s market cap is currently $1.51B and has a P/E ratio of -8.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.96.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company that engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.